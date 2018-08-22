LPL Financial LLC Purchases 130,107 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,107 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $83,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 639,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 682,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after buying an additional 55,001 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In other news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $252,498.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,250.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Price Matthew sold 11,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $953,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,968 shares of company stock worth $8,189,479. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

