L’Oreal (OR) Given a €215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on L’Oreal (EPA:OR) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OR. Cfra set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on L’Oreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on L’Oreal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of L’Oreal in a report on Friday, July 27th. Societe Generale set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on L’Oreal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on L’Oreal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €202.08 ($229.63).

EPA OR opened at €180.05 ($204.60) on Tuesday. L’Oreal has a 1-year low of €170.30 ($193.52) and a 1-year high of €197.15 ($224.03).

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

