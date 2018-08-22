Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 77,386 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 5.6% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $67,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $324.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $291.52 and a 12 month high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. TheStreet raised Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.02.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

