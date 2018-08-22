Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Headlines about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8541529052042 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of LYG opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.