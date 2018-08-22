Lincoln National (LNC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE:LNC opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $61.18 and a 52 week high of $86.68. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.08). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lincoln National by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 112,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,523,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

