Lincoln National Corp Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6,653.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 114,445 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

DVY stock opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

