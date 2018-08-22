Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,643,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,930,000 after acquiring an additional 383,987 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,228,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,541 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,781,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,565,000 after purchasing an additional 217,756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,037,000 after purchasing an additional 51,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 724,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,344,000 after purchasing an additional 330,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $159.58 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $135.06 and a 52-week high of $160.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.