Limbach (LMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Limbach and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.41. Limbach has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Limbach news, insider Charles A. Bacon III sold 4,273 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $47,729.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,871 shares of company stock valued at $76,749 in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 163,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 113,639 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth $1,359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

