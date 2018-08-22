Lilis Energy (LLEX) Shares Up 2.1%

Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.24. 58,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 322,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lilis Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

In other Lilis Energy news, major shareholder Fund Vertex sold 100,000 shares of Lilis Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,297,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,468,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph C. Daches bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $275,250 and have sold 350,000 shares worth $2,050,500.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southpaw Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lilis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,314,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lilis Energy by 4,700.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lilis Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 765,647 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Mobius Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000.

About Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX)

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

