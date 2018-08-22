LikeCoin Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $30,555.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00276666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00148292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.