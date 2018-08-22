Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $207,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $218,000.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $8,347,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,718,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.78, for a total transaction of $2,158,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,380. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LGND traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $242.30. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $255.38.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.10% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

