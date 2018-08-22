Lifelock (LOCK) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Lifelock (NYSE:LOCK) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lifelock earned a media sentiment score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.7550878159005 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE LOCK opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Lifelock has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

About Lifelock

LifeLock, Inc provides proactive identity theft protection services for consumers and consumer risk management services for enterprises. The Company monitors certain identity-related events, such as new account openings and credit-related applications. It operates in two segments: consumer segment and an enterprise segment.

