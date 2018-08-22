Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.64 million. research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Carlyle Group L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $851,337,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,324,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after buying an additional 3,133,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth about $42,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,341,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,770,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

