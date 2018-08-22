Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

News stories about Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Global PLC Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.9712457942105 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.68. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. equities analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC Class A will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 41,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,208,916.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $670,073.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Fries purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,773.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

