LGI Homes (LGIH) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.22

News coverage about LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LGI Homes earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.874870654021 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $58.60. 26,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $419.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

