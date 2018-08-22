Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Given $32.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) have received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.50. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $30.79.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 million. sell-side analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,359,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,718,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,695,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

