Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires 177,820 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,323,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,820 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $109,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,052,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,120 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,864,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,994 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 24.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257,371 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 108.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 33,898,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,158,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $747,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,705 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.