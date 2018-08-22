Leoni (LEO) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.50 ($59.66).

Shares of LEO opened at €37.59 ($42.72) on Wednesday. Leoni has a 52-week low of €39.21 ($44.56) and a 52-week high of €66.20 ($75.23).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

