Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

LPTX opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.19. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,545,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 84.6% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 91,670 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 39,223.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

