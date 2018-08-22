Laureate Education (LAUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,113,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the previous session’s volume of 527,403 shares.The stock last traded at $16.04 and had previously closed at $15.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Laureate Education from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.41.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 23,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $369,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 78.0% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 49.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.