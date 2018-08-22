LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 15,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 425,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LTM shares. ValuEngine lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 156,994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 192.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 440,816 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 791,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, rest of Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.