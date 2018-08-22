Lanxess (LXS) PT Set at €78.00 by UBS Group

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €78.00 ($88.64) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, equinet set a €83.00 ($94.32) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.75 ($83.81).

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €68.70 ($78.07) on Monday. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €59.89 ($68.06) and a fifty-two week high of €74.50 ($84.66).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

