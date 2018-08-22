Lannett (LCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 317116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LCI. Craig Hallum lowered Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered Lannett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lannett from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In related news, VP Kevin Smith sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $192,622.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 381,177 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Lannett by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,057,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after purchasing an additional 221,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lannett by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 215,228 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 810,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lannett by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 170,425 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $513.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.44.

Lannett Company Profile (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

