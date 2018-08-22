Lannett (LCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Get Lannett alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lannett from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lannett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NYSE LCI opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Lannett has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $513.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.44.

In other Lannett news, VP Kevin Smith sold 11,667 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $192,622.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 381,177 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,100,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 981,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 810,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 215,228 shares during the last quarter.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.