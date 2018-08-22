Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Stake Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lam Research by 127.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $234.88 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $174.39 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.52 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

