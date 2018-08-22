Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 31.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 417,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $250,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 615.2% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $173.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,846. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $156.52 and a twelve month high of $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

