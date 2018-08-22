Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 863 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2,085.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 6,663.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 156,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STI opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

STI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “$72.58” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

