L Brands (LB) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. L Brands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

LB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,370,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $63.10.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

LB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.59.

In related news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.