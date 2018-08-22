Kwmg LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KHP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% during the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.