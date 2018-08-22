Kwmg LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,986,115,000 after purchasing an additional 932,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 223.2% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,700,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,173 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,154,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.81.

NYSE:TRV opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

