Knoll Inc (KNL) SVP Roxanne B. Klein Sells 1,835 Shares

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) SVP Roxanne B. Klein sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $42,021.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KNL traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 124,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,771. Knoll Inc has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Knoll had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 16.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 12.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 5.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 993,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 54,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

