KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) Major Shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr Buys 8,576 Shares

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 8,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,892.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 30,076 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $425,274.64.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 25,773 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $347,935.50.

On Monday, August 13th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 13,402 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,658.96.

On Monday, August 6th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 2,030,892 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $28,798,048.56.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $66,649,187.82.

On Monday, July 30th, Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $438,165,801.46.

NYSE:KKR opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

