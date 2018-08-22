Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 999.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $907,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.37. 7,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

