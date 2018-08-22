Kier Group plc (KIE) Insider Haydn Mursell Purchases 14 Shares of Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Haydn Mursell bought 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 912 ($11.66) per share, with a total value of £127.68 ($163.21).

Haydn Mursell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Haydn Mursell bought 13 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.35) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($160.53).

KIE opened at GBX 923.50 ($11.80) on Wednesday. Kier Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 942 ($12.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,505 ($19.24).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIE. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,495.80 ($19.12).

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc provides construction services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, design and build, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

