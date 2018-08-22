Kier Group plc (KIE) Insider Haydn Mursell Purchases 14 Shares of Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Haydn Mursell bought 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 912 ($11.66) per share, with a total value of £127.68 ($163.21).
Haydn Mursell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 18th, Haydn Mursell bought 13 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.35) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($160.53).
KIE opened at GBX 923.50 ($11.80) on Wednesday. Kier Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 942 ($12.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,505 ($19.24).
About Kier Group
Kier Group plc provides construction services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, design and build, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.
