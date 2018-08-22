Keybank National Association OH Purchases 3,071 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $111,130,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 83,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

