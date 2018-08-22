Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,427 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.0% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 91,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 50.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

