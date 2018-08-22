Key Technology (KTEC) Receives Media Impact Score of -0.07

News articles about Key Technology (NASDAQ:KTEC) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Key Technology earned a media sentiment score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7919981769429 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
NASDAQ:KTEC remained flat at $$26.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. Key Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.
About Key Technology
See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Key Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.