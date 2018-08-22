Key Technology (KTEC) Receives Media Impact Score of -0.07

News articles about Key Technology (NASDAQ:KTEC) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Key Technology earned a media sentiment score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7919981769429 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:KTEC remained flat at $$26.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. Key Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

Key Technology, Inc is a supplier of process automation solutions to the food processing industry and other industries, such as tobacco and pharmaceuticals. The Company designs, manufactures, sells and services automation equipment that processes product streams of discrete pieces. These systems integrate electro-optical automated inspection and digital sorting systems with other processing systems that include specialized conveying and preparation equipment.

