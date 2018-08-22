KEY (KEY) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

KEY (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One KEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KEY has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. KEY has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $100,808.00 worth of KEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00273619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00148759 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KEY Profile

KEY’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. KEY’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. KEY’s official website is www.bihu.com . KEY’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey

KEY Token Trading

KEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

