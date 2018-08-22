Kering (KER) Given a €575.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €575.00 ($653.41) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.56% from the stock’s current price.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €505.00 ($573.86) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €585.00 ($664.77) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €567.00 ($644.32) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($613.64) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €560.00 ($636.36) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €524.50 ($596.02).

Shares of KER opened at €381.90 ($433.98) on Monday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($474.32).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

