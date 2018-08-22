Kenmare Resources (KMR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.07) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

KMR opened at GBX 235 ($3.00) on Monday. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 236.75 ($3.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 351.75 ($4.50).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma titanium minerals mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains approximately 200 million tonnes of ilmenite and associated co-products.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.