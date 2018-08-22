Keller Group plc (KLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,260 ($16.11).

KLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,090 ($13.93) to GBX 1,160 ($14.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 925 ($11.82) to GBX 1,150 ($14.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 1,190 ($15.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.90) price objective on the stock.

In other Keller Group news, insider Alain Michaelis sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.49), for a total value of £183,074.15 ($234,020.39). Also, insider Venu Raju purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of £52,700 ($67,365.46).

Shares of LON KLR opened at GBX 1,094 ($13.98) on Wednesday. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,072 ($13.70).

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 41 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.90 ($0.42) by GBX 8.10 ($0.10). Keller Group had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

