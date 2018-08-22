KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $235,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,073.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 2,147 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $504,824.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $256.76 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.47 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.45.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

