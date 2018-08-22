KBC Group NV Invests $997,000 in Investment Technology Group (ITG)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investment Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,485,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 158,988 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Investment Technology Group by 1,762.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,005 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Investment Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,090,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investment Technology Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Investment Technology Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investment Technology Group alerts:

Shares of ITG stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Investment Technology Group has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $730.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Investment Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Investment Technology Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Investment Technology Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Investment Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investment Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Investment Technology Group Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG).

Receive News & Ratings for Investment Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.