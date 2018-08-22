KBC Group NV Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,827,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $861,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,864 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,656,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $369,579,000 after purchasing an additional 266,749 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,279,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $248,297,000 after purchasing an additional 759,300 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,016,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 146,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,911,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,429 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

BEN stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $45.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

