KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

