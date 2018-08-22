KB Home (KBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

NYSE:KBH opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. KB Home has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.31%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In other KB Home news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 272,818 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $6,381,213.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,145,502.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 125,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $3,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811,287 shares in the company, valued at $19,568,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,213. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $1,009,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 119,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

