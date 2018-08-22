Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman Sells 10,000 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, August 7th, Michael Kauffman sold 12,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $225,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $182,700.00.

KPTI opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.69.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 47.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,571 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,679,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,539 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $9,537,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,524,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $8,116,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.