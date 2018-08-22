Julie M. Wilson Sells 67,574 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN) Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) EVP Julie M. Wilson sold 67,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $4,374,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CERN opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Cerner to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cerner from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cerner by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 222,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,325 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

