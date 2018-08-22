Joulecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $31.00 (XJO)

Joulecoin (CURRENCY:XJO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Joulecoin has traded up 57.8% against the US dollar. One Joulecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Joulecoin has a total market cap of $179,415.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Joulecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018283 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00041609 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00064978 BTC.

About Joulecoin

XJO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2013. Joulecoin’s total supply is 36,523,639 coins. Joulecoin’s official Twitter account is @JouleCoin . Joulecoin’s official website is www.jouleco.in

Joulecoin Coin Trading

Joulecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joulecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joulecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joulecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

