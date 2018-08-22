Jonathan Cooper Acquires 16,354 Shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM) Stock

Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) insider Jonathan Cooper bought 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £22,895.60 ($29,267.03).

LON:FPM opened at GBX 146.60 ($1.87) on Wednesday. Faroe Petroleum plc has a 12-month low of GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 116.80 ($1.49).

FPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Faroe Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 157 ($2.01) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on Faroe Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 29th. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 157 ($2.01) target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Faroe Petroleum from GBX 156 ($1.99) to GBX 160 ($2.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Faroe Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 145.75 ($1.86).

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

